Messi, Ronaldo share condolences after death of Brazil soccer great Pele

"Rest in peace, @pele," said Argentina captain Lionel Messi on Twitter.

Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo wrote: "The love you always showed me was reciprocated in every moment we shared even from distance. He will never be forgotten and his memory will live forever in each and every one of us football lovers. Rest in peace King Pelé".

Pele, whose given name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, joined Santos in 1956 and turned the small coastal club into one of the most famous names in football. A wake is expected to be held at Santos' Urbano Caldeira stadium, most commonly known as Vila Belmiro, on Monday (January 2), the club's press officer said.