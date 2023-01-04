Work in Europe done says Ronaldo as player is presented at Al Nassr

"I'm so proud to make this big decision in my life. In Europe, my work is done," Ronaldo told a news conference.

"I won everything, I played in the most important clubs in Europe and now it's a new challenge in Asia."

The 37-year-old batted away questions about criticism of his move to Saudi Arabia, saying, "I'm a unique player as well so for me it's normal."

Al Nassr coach Rudi Garcia said the signing of Ronaldo was a huge step for the Saudi Arabian league.

"Cristiano is one of the best players in the world and in the history of football. He is a legend, it is an honor for sure for me but also for Al Nassr to welcome Cristiano," Garcia told reporters.

Al Nassr president Mossali Al Muammar was also effusive in his praise of Ronaldo, calling him the "best player in football history."