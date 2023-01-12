Superbon and Allazov get ready for ONE Fight Night 6

Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, stated: “ONE Championship is launching the greatest era in the history of Muay Thai, with the Mecca, the pinnacle, the greatest stadium, and one of the most iconic fighting arenas in the world -- the Mecca of Muay Thai -- Lumpinee Stadium.”

“We are going to change, not only Muay Thai all over the world, [but also] we are going to elevate and inspire 70 million countrymen with our heroes and showcase Muay Thai around the world, every week, live in primetime in Thailand, broadcast live to 179 countries around the world. We are taking it to the next level and making Muay Thai a truly legitimate World Championship sport that the entire planet can enjoy.”

“We have the very best kickboxers in every division. We have the very best Muay Thai fighters in every division as well. We have the very best of the best, so there is no easy fight. If you want to fight the best of the best, there’s only one place, and it’s in ONE.”

Prem Busarabavonwongs, Managing Director of ONE Championship Thailand, stated: “Finally, ONE Championship is back in Thailand again after three years of the pandemic. I’m so excited this card is happening this weekend. I’m sure it’s going to be a blast. It’s going to be explosive. It’s going to be fun, for sure.”

“The reason we want to do this is because we want to help Muay Thai and rebuild Muay Thai to greatness again. It’s very important to support Muay Thai, with no gambling involved, and really make this a sport entertainment [spectacle]. I am confident that this year, we will ignite the greatest era of Muay Thai. So everyone, please help us and support Muay Thai.”