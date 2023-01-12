Superbon and Allazov get ready for ONE Fight Night 6
January 11, 2023 - Bangkok, Thailand: ONE Championship™ (ONE) returned to Bangkok to kick off a massive event week with a live press conference for ONE Fight Night 6: Superbon vs. Allazov, which was held at the W Hotel.
In attendance was ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong and Managing Director of ONE Championship Thailand Prem Busarabavonwongs. They were joined by the top athletes competing at the event, including reigning ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon Singha Mawynn and his opponent, ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Champion Chingiz Allazov, as well as ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Champion Mikey Musumeci, ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, and former two-sport ONE World Champion Stamp Fairtex, among others.
Sityodtong announced the ONE Openweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix, which will pit 16 of the best Muay Thai athletes from around the world against each other to compete for a US$1,000,000 grand prize.
In addition, the promotion also paid tribute to 18-year-old martial arts prodigy Victoria Lee, who tragically passed away in late December.
Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, stated: “ONE Championship is launching the greatest era in the history of Muay Thai, with the Mecca, the pinnacle, the greatest stadium, and one of the most iconic fighting arenas in the world -- the Mecca of Muay Thai -- Lumpinee Stadium.”
“We are going to change, not only Muay Thai all over the world, [but also] we are going to elevate and inspire 70 million countrymen with our heroes and showcase Muay Thai around the world, every week, live in primetime in Thailand, broadcast live to 179 countries around the world. We are taking it to the next level and making Muay Thai a truly legitimate World Championship sport that the entire planet can enjoy.”
“We have the very best kickboxers in every division. We have the very best Muay Thai fighters in every division as well. We have the very best of the best, so there is no easy fight. If you want to fight the best of the best, there’s only one place, and it’s in ONE.”
Prem Busarabavonwongs, Managing Director of ONE Championship Thailand, stated: “Finally, ONE Championship is back in Thailand again after three years of the pandemic. I’m so excited this card is happening this weekend. I’m sure it’s going to be a blast. It’s going to be explosive. It’s going to be fun, for sure.”
“The reason we want to do this is because we want to help Muay Thai and rebuild Muay Thai to greatness again. It’s very important to support Muay Thai, with no gambling involved, and really make this a sport entertainment [spectacle]. I am confident that this year, we will ignite the greatest era of Muay Thai. So everyone, please help us and support Muay Thai.”
Superbon Singha Mawynn, ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion, stated: “I’m very honored and happy that people think of me [as the best fighter in the world]. However, for me, I still think that there’s a lot of other strikers who are above me or who I have to fight before I can fully say that I accept this title.”
“My advantage is that I’m fighting at home, I’m fighting in Thailand. When it comes to speed and power, I also have the advantage on that as well. I also have a lot of support from my Thai fans in Thailand.”
Chingiz Allazov, ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Champion, stated: “I say, a long time I waited for this fight. A long time we waited for this fight, my team waited. The first time I had a problem. After my COVID problem, then it was Superbon. But now, it’s time.”
“I know Superbon is a good fighter. He has an individual style, he has a real Thai style, and he has a universal style. But I like this. I make many kicks, I make many punches, knees. For me, no problem.”
“I waited for this day, I’m focused one hundred percent.”
ONE Fight Night 6: Superbon vs. Allazov will kick off at Impact Arena Muang Thong Thani on Saturday January 14 from 8am (Thailand time), and will be broadcast live to 170 countries worldwide during United States’ prime time.