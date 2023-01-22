Kenyans set new records as 7th Buriram Marathon draws over 30,000 runners

The event featured four races – a marathon (42.195 kilometres), a half marathon (21.1km), a mini marathon (10km), and a fun run (4.554km) – with start times staggered from late afternoon to late evening.

Kenyan Titus Kipkoskai, 30, set a new record in the men’s marathon with a time of 2.08.57, shaving almost three seconds off the previous record of 2.11.46. Kenyan Agnes Kaino set a record in the women’s marathon with a time of 2.28.08. The previous record was 2.32.41.

Thai male and female runners, Sanchai Namkhet and Linda Intachit, finished their marathons just seconds behind, at 2.30.00 and 2.51.51, respectively.

Sanchai said he was satisfied because his time was faster than the previous year. He also thanked his fans for cheering him on.