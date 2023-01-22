Kenyans set new records as 7th Buriram Marathon draws over 30,000 runners
Runners from Kenya set new records at the Buriram Marathon in both the male and female categories on Saturday.
More than 30,000 participants, including 1,063 foreign runners from 46 countries, joined the races on a course that passes by the major attractions in the Northeast province’s Muang district.
Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn presided over the opening ceremony of the marathon promoting Buriram as a “runners’ paradise”.
The event featured four races – a marathon (42.195 kilometres), a half marathon (21.1km), a mini marathon (10km), and a fun run (4.554km) – with start times staggered from late afternoon to late evening.
Kenyan Titus Kipkoskai, 30, set a new record in the men’s marathon with a time of 2.08.57, shaving almost three seconds off the previous record of 2.11.46. Kenyan Agnes Kaino set a record in the women’s marathon with a time of 2.28.08. The previous record was 2.32.41.
Thai male and female runners, Sanchai Namkhet and Linda Intachit, finished their marathons just seconds behind, at 2.30.00 and 2.51.51, respectively.
Sanchai said he was satisfied because his time was faster than the previous year. He also thanked his fans for cheering him on.
Kenyan runner James Caranja took first place in the men’s half marathon with a time of 1.09.29. Thai runner Onanong Wongsorn won the women’s half marathon with a time of 1.24.29.
Thai runner Nattawut Innum, who won third place in the men’s half marathon – with a time of 1.06.05 – said he was satisfied with the result because he broke the record for the 18 to 29 years old age group of 1.07.58.
Thai runners Nattawat Innum and Khemjira Chua-in won first place in the men’s and women’s mini marathons, with times of 32.10 and 39.20 minutes to complete the distance, respectively. Nattawat is Nattawut's younger brother.
