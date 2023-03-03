Thailand holds Muay Thai competition to support local boxers in southern part
The National Sports Development Fund (NSDF) has teamed up with its partners to organise the "Wasukri Fight" in a bid to promote local southern boxers on a global scale.
Both Malaysian and Thai boxers, particularly those from the south, have competed in the Wasukri fight, which was held during February 5-6 in Pattani province.
The fight also focuses on showcasing the soft power of Thailand as well as boosting the economy in the southern region, according to NSDF.
NDSF’s manager Supranee Guptasa expressed her gratitude to all relevant organisations for their cooperation in organising this local Muay Thai competiton.
Meanwhile, Colonel Pramote Phrom-in, Deputy Director General of Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC)’s Region 4 Forward Command said that ISOC intends to promote Muay Thai as part of its effort to create "social protection" for people in society.
“This activity not only strengthens the nation's sporting industry but also fosters unity amongst people in the south,” Promote added.
