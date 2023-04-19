What to do with all this U-20 World Cup merchandise?

Setbacks

Mochtar pointed out that Juaraga had sold its merchandise on online marketplaces like Shopee and Tokopedia, at more than 12,000 Alfa Mart outlets and in their official store before the curtain abruptly fell on Indonesia’s chances to host the U-20 World Cup.

“[Juaraga] was about to finalize deals to sell the U-20 World Cup merchandise in the airports of the host cities and at a pop-up store at the Sarinah shopping mall before the tournament’s cancellation forced these projects down the drain. We estimated that the MSMEs producing them have lost about Rp 30 billion [US$2.03 billion],” Mochtar said, adding that the severe blow to the morale of the MSMEs was less tangible.

“The MSMEs lost the opportunity to prove themselves at a global event that was hard to come by and sell their goods to an international market. They also lost the chance to show their skills in producing world-quality products and the quality control that goes with it, as well as what they learned about international property rights,” he said. “But we will still help these businesses by selling their wares from the U-20 World Cup and other events that Indonesia still hosts, such as the MotoGP and Formula E.”

Kevin commended the MSMEs’ efforts and believed in helping them by buying their U-20 World Cup wares, though he saw them as bitter mementoes.

“I feel for the stakeholders in the U-20 World Cup, among them the MSMEs, the Garuda [national team], as well as referees and other officials,” he said. “Looking at the merchandise is also surreal, as it evokes a never-mentioned tournament.”

