Thai cheerleaders win gold and silver at world championships
A Thai cheerleading hip-hop team recently won a gold medal while a Thai duo claimed the silver in the doubles at the International Cheer Union World Cheerleading Championships.
The competition was organised from April 19 to 21 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, US.
Athletes from more than 40 countries participated in the competition, according to the Cheer Association of Thailand.
In the youth hip-hop team category, the Thais struck gold for the first time. Thailand pipped the US and Mexico.
The Thai cheerleading team that participated in the youth hip-hop team category consisted of 20 athletes aged 12-14 years from Chiang Mai University Demonstration School and Assumption College Lampang.
The Thai duo of Ekarin Iamsiriareerat and Piya Wansuk from Chonburi province won a silver medal in the doubles hip-hop category. A Japanese duo claimed the gold medal, while Ecuador won the bronze.
Echya Chakrabowonmongkol and Punyanuch Khumdee from Bangkok won eighth place in the doubles pom category. The US won the gold medal, followed by Ukraine and Japan.