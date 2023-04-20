Buriram beat Port 2-0 to book FA Cup final against Bangkok

Suphanat Mueanta opened the scoring for Buriram at Dragon Solar Park Stadium in Ratchaburi province with a point-blank shot in the 60th minute.

Sixteen minutes later, Port FC’s Airton Tirabassi made it 2-0 with an own goal from an attempted block, handing the victory to Buriram United.

Buriram, who currently top the Thai Premier League, will play second-place Bangkok United FC in the final on May 28. Bangkok United beat Police Tero 4-0 in the other semi-final on Wednesday.

Photos by Wanchai Kraisornkhajit