Buriram beat Port 2-0 to book FA Cup final against Bangkokbackground-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
FRIDAY, April 21, 2023
nationthailand
Buriram beat Port 2-0 to book FA Cup final against Bangkok

Buriram beat Port 2-0 to book FA Cup final against Bangkok

THURSDAY, April 20, 2023

Buriram United beat Port FC 2-0 in the semi-final of the Chang FA Cup on Wednesday evening.

Suphanat Mueanta opened the scoring for Buriram at Dragon Solar Park Stadium in Ratchaburi province with a point-blank shot in the 60th minute.

Buriram beat Port 2-0 to book FA Cup final against Bangkok

Buriram beat Port 2-0 to book FA Cup final against Bangkok

Sixteen minutes later, Port FC’s Airton Tirabassi made it 2-0 with an own goal from an attempted block, handing the victory to Buriram United.

Buriram beat Port 2-0 to book FA Cup final against Bangkok

Buriram, who currently top the Thai Premier League, will play second-place Bangkok United FC in the final on May 28. Bangkok United beat Police Tero 4-0 in the other semi-final on Wednesday.

Buriram beat Port 2-0 to book FA Cup final against Bangkok

Buriram beat Port 2-0 to book FA Cup final against Bangkok

Buriram beat Port 2-0 to book FA Cup final against Bangkok

Photos by Wanchai Kraisornkhajit

TAGS
Chang beerBuriram UnitedBangkokfootballBreaking News
RELATED
nationthailand