Jakraphan Takes Commanding Lead at Thailand Mixed Stableford Challenge

“I was playing exceptionally well by shooting nine birdies without a bogey. Everything was perfect,” said the Thai player who has Hong Kog heritage.

"My putting was incredible. I strategically positioned my shots on the greens, giving myself numerous scoring opportunities. I was able to hit 17 greens in regulation. A particularly memorable moment was when I made a remarkable 14-yard putt on the third hole, which really got me into the groove,” added Jakrapha who suffered a lower back injury while playing the Thailand Mixed Cup (stroke-play format) at this venue last week

"I was a bit concerned and had to approach last week's play with caution. However, I'm glad to say that things are improving after undergoing therapy and incorporating stretching into my routine,” added Jakraphan, whose notable win came on the All Thailand Golf Tour in Khon Kaen back in 2017.

On his plan for the weekend rounds, he said, "I will focus on executing my game without worrying about the result or winning. I've learned from last week's errors, and I won't play too aggressively. My main goal this week is to minimize the number of bogeys and maintain consistency."

Newport Laparojkit, with 8 birdies and 4 bogeys, accumulated 12 points in the second round, bringing his total to 23 and placing him 8 points behind the current leader.



