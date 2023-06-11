Thailand Mixed Circuits Head to Gassan Khuntan Golf and Resort, Promising Intense Battles and Bt6.9 Million in Prizes
Anticipation mounts as the back-to-back tournaments, offering a total prize money of Bt6.9 million (Bt3.45 million for each event), prepare to commence. The action begins with the Thailand Mixed Cup, taking place from June 15 to 18, where male and female players will engage in exhilarating competition.
Following this, from June 21 to 24, the stage will be set for the Thailand Mixed Stableford Challenge, providing another opportunity for golf enthusiasts to witness talented male and female golfers displaying their aggressive golf game.
To commemorate its third anniversary, the tour has undergone exciting modifications aimed at bringing new dimensions to the tournament. One notable change is the introduction of a qualifying competition, which prioritizes player entry categories and helps streamline the event. Furthermore, adjustments have been made to the priority list, ensuring a fair and competitive lineup.
This year, the Thailand Mixed tournament brings an added level of excitement as it is co-sanctioned with the WPGA Tour of Australia, forging an international collaboration. As part of the initiative to enhance diversity, players from the PGA of Australia have been extended invitations to participate, enriching the field of competitors.
In anticipation of the tournament rounds, a Monday qualifying competition has been scheduled. This presents a valuable opportunity for aspiring players to earn their place in the main event, adding an element of anticipation and drama to the proceedings.
Moreover, the tournament will feature young talents from the Junior Asian Tour and Chang Genz Golf Tour, who will have the privilege of competing alongside seasoned professionals. This unique opportunity allows them to gain valuable experience and insights from the established players, fostering growth and development within the golfing community.