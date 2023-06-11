Thailand Mixed Circuits Head to Gassan Khuntan Golf and Resort, Promising Intense Battles and Bt6.9 Million in Prizes

To commemorate its third anniversary, the tour has undergone exciting modifications aimed at bringing new dimensions to the tournament. One notable change is the introduction of a qualifying competition, which prioritizes player entry categories and helps streamline the event. Furthermore, adjustments have been made to the priority list, ensuring a fair and competitive lineup.

This year, the Thailand Mixed tournament brings an added level of excitement as it is co-sanctioned with the WPGA Tour of Australia, forging an international collaboration. As part of the initiative to enhance diversity, players from the PGA of Australia have been extended invitations to participate, enriching the field of competitors.



