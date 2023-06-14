‘Messi Jay’ takes command as Thais prepare to battle Taiwan and HK
Football sensation Chanathip “Jay” Songkrasin has been chosen to lead the Thai national side in friendlies against Taiwan and Hong Kong this week and next week.
The War Elephant Squad flew to Taiwan on Wednesday morning for a match on Friday at 6pm before facing Hong Kong on Monday at 7pm.
The role of the team captain is important, but the relationship between players is the most important quality for the team, Chanathip told reporters on Tuesday while training at the BG Training Centre in Pathum Thani province.
There are many fresh faces on the team and new squad members may feel uncomfortable playing with their seniors, said Chanathip, who is frequently called Thailand’s “Messi”.
Senior players have to make newcomers feel at ease on the pitch in order to get the finest performances from them, Chanathip added.
It is vital to secure six points from the two upcoming matches, especially during the FIFA international match calendar, he said, stressing:
“We have no choice but to win.”
The Thai national team will give it their best shot, despite having a lower position in FIFA World Rankings than its rivals, Chanathip said.
Chanathip, who has seemed to have trouble finding time to play games for his current team – Kawasaki Frontale in Japanese J League 1 – said he needs to improve his teamwork but is ready to play and hungry to win.