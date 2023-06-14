‘Messi Jay’ takes command as Thais prepare to battle Taiwan and HK

The War Elephant Squad flew to Taiwan on Wednesday morning for a match on Friday at 6pm before facing Hong Kong on Monday at 7pm.

The role of the team captain is important, but the relationship between players is the most important quality for the team, Chanathip told reporters on Tuesday while training at the BG Training Centre in Pathum Thani province.

There are many fresh faces on the team and new squad members may feel uncomfortable playing with their seniors, said Chanathip, who is frequently called Thailand’s “Messi”.