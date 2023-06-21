BG Pathum United complete signing of Chanathip Songkrasin

Chanathip’s move to BG Stadium marks his return to the Thai League after 6 years away, following his transfer to Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo in the second leg of 2017. After impressive performances for Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo that saw him selected for the 2018 J.League Best XI, Chanathip joined Kawasaki Frontale in 2022.

Chanathip has also represented other Thai League clubs such as Police Tero FC between 2012 to 2015, and Muangthong United between 2016 to 2017, and has now completed his transfer to BG Pathum United.