Teen prodigy Anane meets Superlek at ONE Lumpinee 22

After earning black belts in both disciplines, Anane’s father encouraged the talented young athlete to try his hand at the national sport of their homeland - Muay Thai.

Anane was instantly hooked.

Although his foray into “the art of eight limbs” started out as just a hobby, time went by and his confidence grew, and so did his desire to test his mettle in competition.

Anane’s talent was soon evident, and he began to idolize the top Thai fighters on the famous Bangkok circuit.

Before long, Anane would find himself competing in the Thai capital, where the rangy youngster showed maturity beyond his years to score victories over vastly experienced stars such as Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi, Thongnoi Lukbanyai, and Samingdet Nor Anuwatgym.

Despite being just 19 years old, the Team Mehdi Zatout representative has amassed an impressive record of 33-4-1 and held the WBC Muay Thai world championship twice.

A staggeringly tall flyweight at 188-centimeters, Anane will look to use his height and devastating knees to disrupt the elite muay femur style of Superlek.

Beyond that, the recent high school graduate aspires to follow in the footsteps of stablemates Alaverdi Ramazanov and Mehdi Zatout, making his mark on the global stage with ONE Championship.

ONE Lumpinee 22 is headlined by the much-anticipated ONE heavyweight world title unification grudge match between divisional king Arjan Bhullar and interim champion Anatoly Malykhin.

First bout starts at 19.30 at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. Broadcast on Ch7HD from 20.30 pm.

