Ekpharit Dominates with Back-to-Back 19-Point Rounds in Thailand Mixed Stableford Challenge

The Thai-Taiwanese player, who started on the back nine, said in a post-round interview that: “I felt a bit uncomfortable at the beginning as I didn't strike the ball well and my approach shots were not impressive. But on the front nine, I found my rhythm and started scoring well. I was able to stick to my game plan, so I'm quite satisfied with my round."

Having come close to clinching his second career title the previous week, narrowly losing by just one stroke to CharngTai Sudsom, Ekpharit emerges once again as a strong contender for the tournament victory. However, he remains focused and level-headed, stating, "I'm not getting overly excited or anything because there are still two more days to go. But I'm determined to give my best out there."

With his exceptional performance so far and a clear game plan in mind, Ekpharit remains a formidable force to be reckoned with as the tournament progresses. When asked about his strategy for Moving Day, Ekpharit revealed his intention to play aggressively to position himself favorably. He emphasized the need to improve his approach shots and enhance his putting control, saying, "First and foremost, I have to fix my approach shots and better manage my putts. My plan is to be as aggressive as possible to establish a strong position."

