Ekpharit Dominates with Back-to-Back 19-Point Rounds in Thailand Mixed Stableford Challenge
Red-hot Ekpharit Wu earned 19 points for two consecutive days to maintain his lead heading into the weekend rounds of the Bt3.45 million Thailand Mixed Stableford Challenge at the par-71 Gassan Khuntan Golf and Resort in Lumphun.
The overnight leader secured back-to-back eagles on the third and fourth holes and shot five birdies with one bogey that propelled him an overall score of 38 points after 36 holes. He is leading the halfway stage with 18-year-old girl Phannarai Meesom-us and Poosit Supupramai trailing five points behind.
The Thai-Taiwanese player, who started on the back nine, said in a post-round interview that: “I felt a bit uncomfortable at the beginning as I didn't strike the ball well and my approach shots were not impressive. But on the front nine, I found my rhythm and started scoring well. I was able to stick to my game plan, so I'm quite satisfied with my round."
Having come close to clinching his second career title the previous week, narrowly losing by just one stroke to CharngTai Sudsom, Ekpharit emerges once again as a strong contender for the tournament victory. However, he remains focused and level-headed, stating, "I'm not getting overly excited or anything because there are still two more days to go. But I'm determined to give my best out there."
With his exceptional performance so far and a clear game plan in mind, Ekpharit remains a formidable force to be reckoned with as the tournament progresses. When asked about his strategy for Moving Day, Ekpharit revealed his intention to play aggressively to position himself favorably. He emphasized the need to improve his approach shots and enhance his putting control, saying, "First and foremost, I have to fix my approach shots and better manage my putts. My plan is to be as aggressive as possible to establish a strong position."
Up-and-coming teenager Phannarai proved that a lady can have her place on a leaderboard as she produced 16 points from one eagle and six birdies, with only one bogey, for a total of 33 points, putting her five points behind the lead.
"Even though I played quite a decent golf game today, there were a couple of holes where I should have made birdies but didn't. I really have to give credit to my caddy, who plays a significant role in helping me score better this week," said the 18-year-old from Chonburi.
"I'm quite happy to raise my level after being far from impressive last week. That helps me a lot in terms of the psychological aspect. Actually, there's nothing to change going into the weekend rounds. In a stableford format, you need to be offensive. My plan is to aim for the greens," she added.
Poosit, who recently celebrated his first victory on the All Thailand Golf Tour in Chiang Mai earlier this month, scored 19 points with two eagles, six birdies, and a double bogey, placing him in a shared second position.
Suteepat Prateeptienchai was the last person to surpass 30 points. He scored 16 points, bringing his total to 31.
Kornkanok Sungpankhao, who achieved the highest score of the round with 22 points, received the Best of the Day award from Balance Golf Nutrition and Warmup Café. Despite her impressive performance, she ended up with a total of 29 points, trailing the leader by nine points.