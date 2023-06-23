Tied at the Top: Suteepat Matches Ekpharit's Lead in Thailand Mixed Stableford Challenge
Suteepat Prateeptienchai produced the best score of the day, earning 20 points and sharing the lead with halfway leader Ekpharit Wu after the third round of the Bt3.45 million Thailand Mixed Stableford Challenge at the par-71 Gassan Khuntan Golf and Resort in Lumphun on Friday.
The 30-year-old player from Bangkok recorded eight birdies, an eagle on the seventh hole, and a bogey to accumulate his 20 points. His total of 51 points, matching Ekpharit's score, set a new record in the Thailand Mixed Stableford Challenge, surpassing Jakraphan Premsirigorn's previous mark of 50 at ST. Andrews 2000 in Rayong last month.
"I had a great start, with three birdies in the first four holes, followed by an eagle on the 7th and another birdie. That helped me play comfortably on the back nine, even though I had a little hiccup. The last three holes were tough, and I got a bit scared. That's why I made a bogey on the 16th," said Suteepat, whose impressive round earned him the Best of the Day award from Balance Golf Nutrition and Warmup Café.
Suteepat has yet to win a trophy on a major tour. Last week, he came close to securing his breakthrough victory but had to settle for a tied second place in the Thailand Mixed Cup at the same course. However, he has another opportunity to win tomorrow.
"I prefer not to think too far ahead. If I expect too much, it might affect my psychological condition, which could hinder my performance. I had a good start this year, but my form hasn't been impressive since the International Series in Vietnam. It was only last week that I started to find my groove by finishing tied for second place. I'm working on my swing, but it's my wedge and putting game that have been really helping me these past two weeks," Suteepat said.
Ekpharit, with eight birdies and three bogeys, produced 13 points, which were still enough to keep him in contention this week.
"There has been some decline in my tee shots and approaching game today. It didn't have anything to do with my mental game. Maybe playing three consecutive weeks took a toll on me. I have to recover fast for the final," said the 24-year-old player, looking to make amends from last week when he failed to sink a birdie on the final hole, which would have forced a playoff against CharngThai Sudsom last Sunday.
"The course condition hasn't changed much from last week. It all depends on myself whether I can cope with the situation well or not. I have to get sharper on my shots," said Ekpharit, eyeing the addition of a second professional title to his portfolio.
Poosit Supupramai, who lifted an All Thailand Golf Tour title in Chiang Mai a fortnight ago, earned 10 points, bringing his total to 43 points, eight behind the leader. Thanpisit Omsin was a point behind, producing 16 points for a total of 42.
Sarun Sirithon, the winner of the Asian Development Tour in Phuket last year, generated 18 points and a total of 41, sitting 10 points off the pace alongside CharngTai.
Fans can follow live coverage of the Thailand Mixed Stableford Challenge final round on either the AIS Play app or the TrustGolf Facebook and YouTube platforms from 9 am to 3:30 pm on Sunday.