Tied at the Top: Suteepat Matches Ekpharit's Lead in Thailand Mixed Stableford Challenge

"I had a great start, with three birdies in the first four holes, followed by an eagle on the 7th and another birdie. That helped me play comfortably on the back nine, even though I had a little hiccup. The last three holes were tough, and I got a bit scared. That's why I made a bogey on the 16th," said Suteepat, whose impressive round earned him the Best of the Day award from Balance Golf Nutrition and Warmup Café.

Suteepat has yet to win a trophy on a major tour. Last week, he came close to securing his breakthrough victory but had to settle for a tied second place in the Thailand Mixed Cup at the same course. However, he has another opportunity to win tomorrow.

"I prefer not to think too far ahead. If I expect too much, it might affect my psychological condition, which could hinder my performance. I had a good start this year, but my form hasn't been impressive since the International Series in Vietnam. It was only last week that I started to find my groove by finishing tied for second place. I'm working on my swing, but it's my wedge and putting game that have been really helping me these past two weeks," Suteepat said.

Ekpharit, with eight birdies and three bogeys, produced 13 points, which were still enough to keep him in contention this week.



