The TAT.3 won the Pro-Am Thailand PGA Singha SAT Nakhon Ratchasima Championship.

This championship belongs to the TAT 3 team that has Dechawat Petchprayoon, a 20-year-old golfer with a degree of 2 championships on the Thailand PGA Tour, along with his teammates. hit to win this championship

For this activity to promote sports tourism. Connecting golfers together It also helps promote the Thailand PGA Tour competition, Singha SAT Nakhon Ratchasima Classic 2023, winning a total prize money of 2 million baht between June 28 and July 1, 2023 at Khao Yai Country Club Stadium, Pak Chong District, Thailand. .Nakhon Ratchasima

The award ceremony was honored by Mr. Kittipong Prapatthong, Regional Director of the Central Region, Tourism Authority of Thailand, together with Mr. Santi Na Rangsil, President of the Golf Club Administrators Club. Khao Yai - Korat Awarded to the champion team and participated in giving lucky draw prizes to golfers who participated in this event.

