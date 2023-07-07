Thai GP 2023 to net more than THB4 billion revenue

Scheduled to be held at Chang International Circuit in Buriram province from October 27 to 29, the OR Thailand Grand Prix 2023 is the third edition of the competition and involves collaboration between the SAT and its partners, including National Sports Development Fund, Tourism Authority of Thailand, and PTT.

SAT Governor Kongsak Yodmanee said on Thursday that this year's Thai GP is expected to generate even more revenue than last year’s 4.048 billion baht, as the pandemic crisis is over.