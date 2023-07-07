Thai GP 2023 to net more than THB4 billion revenue
The OR Thailand Grand Prix 2023, or Thai GP 2023, scheduled to be held in October, is predicted to contribute more than 4 billion baht to the Thai economy, according to the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT).
Scheduled to be held at Chang International Circuit in Buriram province from October 27 to 29, the OR Thailand Grand Prix 2023 is the third edition of the competition and involves collaboration between the SAT and its partners, including National Sports Development Fund, Tourism Authority of Thailand, and PTT.
SAT Governor Kongsak Yodmanee said on Thursday that this year's Thai GP is expected to generate even more revenue than last year’s 4.048 billion baht, as the pandemic crisis is over.
Thailand has the proper motorsport strategy, he said.
Kongsak added he is aiming to make the Thai GP 2023 one of the top grand prix events in the world, adding that he is applying the lessons learned from the two previous events to improve this year's competition.
Meanwhile, Buriram Governor Chaiwat Junthirapong said the province has set up a team to deal with complaints from visitors and has provided additional lodgings in order to be fully prepared for the event as the host province.
Kongsak said that the tickets are priced at 2,000, 3,000, 4,000 and 5,000 baht. He said the 5,000-baht tickets had been sold out within 2 minutes of opening for sale.
Several prominent racers, including Marc Márquez, Fabio Quartararo, and Thailand’s Somkiat “Kong” Chantra, would also join the competition.