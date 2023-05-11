Cambodian athlete's inspiring run for last place earns $10,000 reward | The Nation

Prime Minister Hun Sen, who is attending a meeting of Asean leaders in Indonesia

said the reward was to "encourage her for her determination"

"Bou Samnang kept running in the torrential rain until the finish line although she did not place [in the medals]," Hun Sen wrote in a statement.

"To encourage perseverance, my wife and I are donating $10,000 to her."

The average garment worker in Cambodia

the only sector in the country with a minimum wage

earns a base monthly salary of about $200 for a 48-hour working week