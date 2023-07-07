"Prayad Marksaeng" won the Thai senior championship
Prayad Marksaeng performed well in the final race. won the senior professional golf championship in Thailand SAT-NSDF Thai Senior, the 4th course of the Thai Senior Tour 2023 at Artitaya Golf and Resort, Nakhon Nayok Province
Friday, July 7, 2023, is the last day of the tournament. Prayad Marksaeng, a 57-year-old golfer, 3-time No. 1 on the Japan Senior Tour, has been leading since day one.
Still showing great form when scoring an additional 6 under par for a total of 22 under par for three days, won the championship With a prize money of 120,000 baht, leaving 2nd place Danny Chia from Malaysia up to 8 strokes
This championship, it is Prayad Marksaeng's first championship this year.
The Thai Senior Tour Golf Tournament, the final course will be held at the Royal Hua Hin Golf Course, Hua Hin District, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province in September.