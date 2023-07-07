"Prayad Marksaeng" won the Thai senior championship

Still showing great form when scoring an additional 6 under par for a total of 22 under par for three days, won the championship With a prize money of 120,000 baht, leaving 2nd place Danny Chia from Malaysia up to 8 strokes

This championship, it is Prayad Marksaeng's first championship this year.

The Thai Senior Tour Golf Tournament, the final course will be held at the Royal Hua Hin Golf Course, Hua Hin District, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province in September.

