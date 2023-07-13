Tagir Khalilov confident he can overcome Superlek

“If I win, my reputation as the ‘Thai Killer’ will be reinforced even more. I'm ready to shock the world. Yes, I think I can beat Superlek because I'm confident in my abilities. I can be a problem for him,” he said.

“I will defeat Superlek. How do I beat him? I'm ready for a tough fight, ready for war. I've got nothing to lose. I took this challenge because I have nothing to lose. I'm moving up, they're the ones who have something to lose when they are defeated by me.”

An upset victory over “The Kicking Machine” would send the unranked Khalilov rocketing to the top of the flyweight Muay Thai division, which is ruled by former foe Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Khalilov stepped in on a week’s notice to make his ONE debut against Rodtang at ONE: Fists of Fury in February 2021, and he won plenty of fans over with a spirited performance that saw him pushed the Thai megastar to a split decision.

The magnitude of the opportunity that faces the Samingpri Muay Thai Gym representative at ONE Fight Night 12 is not lost on him, but he has his eyes firmly on causing another boil over and stamping his ticket to a rematch against Rodtang with the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title on the line.

“Opportunities like this are rare, and I want to climb to the very top in this organization. I want the ONE Championship belt, and to become the best, you have to fight the best,” he said.

“My goal is to defeat Superlek, then to meet Rodtang and take the belt away from him."

