Manchester United close to signing Inter's Onana

Onana would re-unite with Erik Ten Hag, his former manager at Ajax.

United saw David De Gea leave as a free agent following the expiration of his contract.

Meanwhile Inter, who also lost captain and backup goalkeeper Samir Handanovic, are working on bringing in goalkeepers Anatoliy Trubin from Shakhtar Donetsk and Yann Sommer from Bayern Munich, according to Italian media reports.