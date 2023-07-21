Man Utd sign keeper Onana from Inter

Sky Sports said United will pay 51 million euros ($56.70 million) for the 27-year-old plus four million in add-ons.

United had been looking for a new first-choice keeper after Spaniard David De Gea's contract expired in June, bringing an end to his 12-season tenure with the Old Trafford side.

Onana joined Inter in July 2022 from Ajax Amsterdam and quickly became first-choice between the sticks and a central figure in a campaign that ended with Inter winning the Italian Cup and Super Cup as well as reaching the Champions League final.