MONDAY, July 24, 2023
Man Utd sign keeper Onana from Inter

FRIDAY, July 21, 2023
Reuters
Reuters

Manchester United have signed Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan on a five-year contract with the option of a further year, the Premier League club announced on Thursday (July 20).

Sky Sports said United will pay 51 million euros ($56.70 million) for the 27-year-old plus four million in add-ons.

United had been looking for a new first-choice keeper after Spaniard David De Gea's contract expired in June, bringing an end to his 12-season tenure with the Old Trafford side.

Onana joined Inter in July 2022 from Ajax Amsterdam and quickly became first-choice between the sticks and a central figure in a campaign that ended with Inter winning the Italian Cup and Super Cup as well as reaching the Champions League final.

Man UtdOnanaInter MilanPremier LeagueBreaking News
