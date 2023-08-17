ONE Championship reigns supreme as no. 1 Muay Thai promoter

According to Fanpage Karma and Platform Analytics, ONE has over 76 million followers across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Twitter, Snapchat, and others. That’s 74 million more followers than Thai Fight, which holds the No. 2 spot on the list.

Just like television ratings reflect the popularity of TV shows, social media follower counts reveal an entity’s reach and influence within the digital realm.

Evidently, ONE’s follower count underscores its ability to expand the horizons of Muay Thai and build awareness for the sport on a global scale.

Through its captivating and engaging Muay Thai style, ONE has cultivated a passionate fan base. In turn, that has created a positive ripple effect for the athletes in the organization.

In fact, these athletes are now gaining larger followings, getting more interest from local and global sponsors, and benefiting from new revenue streams. They’ve also been able to host seminars, appear as guests on shows, and present at various events.

As a trailblazer in the combat sports world, ONE’s ability to harness the power of social media stands as a testament to its capacity for innovation, outreach, and the fortification of Muay Thai’s cultural legacy on a global platform.