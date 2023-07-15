Superlek dominates Khalilov in ONE Fight Night 12 headliner
Just two fights went the distance at ONE Fight Night 12 as five performance bonuses were awarded to the night’s most impressive victors in Bangkok.
In the main event, Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 simply overwhelmed Tagir Khalilov.
The ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion and No.1 ranked Muay Thai contender employed elbows to nullify the fearsome punching game of Khalilov in their 135.25-pound catchweight Muay Thai battle.
After a dominant opening round for Superlek, referee Olivier Coste stepped in to save the gallant Khalilov from further punishment just before the midway point of the second frame.
With the victory, the ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion continued his charge toward Muay Thai gold and called out flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon and bantamweight champ Jonathan Haggerty post-fight.
No.2 ranked Garry Tonon derailed the Shamil Gasanov hype train in the co-main event, taking out the previously undefeated fifth-ranked Russian with his signature knee bar in the second round.
“The Lion Killer” survived an onslaught of knees on the ground from Gasanov in the opening round before turning the tide with a slick sweep.
In the second frame, Tonon rolled through for the knee bar and appeared to pause to wait for a Gasanov reaction. Shortly thereafter, the American cranked the leg causing “The Cobra” to tap in submission.
The win further strengthened the second-ranked contender’s case for a shot at the winner of ONE featherweight world champion Tang Kai’s mooted battle with former divisional king Thanh Le and netted him a B1.75 million performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.
Earlier in the night, 21-year-old Muay Thai phenom Phetjeeja sent a resounding message to the atomweight Muay Thai division with a 26-second knockout of former world title challenger Lara Fernandez.
“The Queen” was ferocious from the opening bell and landed a hard right hand in the early exchanges. Phetjeeja unloaded another volley of punches as Fernandez backed up to the corner, forcing the referee to step in and save the stricken Spaniard.
The Thai star scored a B1.75 million bonus for the crushing victory.
Bonuses were also awarded to Bogdan Shumarov, Akbar Abdullaev, and Amir Aliakbari on a night that featured a series of thrilling finishes.
ONE Fight Night 12 full results
Catchweight (135.25lb) Muay Thai: Superlek Kiatmoo9 defeated Tagir Khalilov via TKO (referee stoppage) R2, 1:42
Featherweight MMA: Garry Tonon defeated Shamil Gasanov via submission (kneebar) R2, 2:26
Heavyweight MMA: Amir Aliakbari defeated Dustin Joynson via submission (strikes) R1, 1:48
Catchweight (135lb) MMA: Yuya Wakamatsu defeated Xie Wei via TKO (ground and pound) R1, 2:03
Featherweight MMA: Akbar Abdullaev defeated Aaron Canarte via TKO (punches) R1, 0:41
Atomweight Muay Thai: Phetjeeja defeated Lara Fernandez via TKO (punches) R1, 0:26
Catchweight (136lb) MMA: Banma Duoji defeated Walter Goncalves via unanimous decision
Strawweight Submission Grappling: Tammi Musumeci defeated Amanda Alequin via unanimous decision
Lightweight Kickboxing: Bogdan Shumarov defeated Constantin Rusu via TKO (head kick) R3, 1:33