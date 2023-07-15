Superlek dominates Khalilov in ONE Fight Night 12 headliner

After a dominant opening round for Superlek, referee Olivier Coste stepped in to save the gallant Khalilov from further punishment just before the midway point of the second frame.

With the victory, the ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion continued his charge toward Muay Thai gold and called out flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon and bantamweight champ Jonathan Haggerty post-fight.

No.2 ranked Garry Tonon derailed the Shamil Gasanov hype train in the co-main event, taking out the previously undefeated fifth-ranked Russian with his signature knee bar in the second round.

“The Lion Killer” survived an onslaught of knees on the ground from Gasanov in the opening round before turning the tide with a slick sweep.

In the second frame, Tonon rolled through for the knee bar and appeared to pause to wait for a Gasanov reaction. Shortly thereafter, the American cranked the leg causing “The Cobra” to tap in submission.

The win further strengthened the second-ranked contender’s case for a shot at the winner of ONE featherweight world champion Tang Kai’s mooted battle with former divisional king Thanh Le and netted him a B1.75 million performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

