Scuffle in the sauce: Inside the World Gravy Wrestling Championships
Competitors participated in a peculiar method of fundraising on Monday (August 28) at the World Gravy Wrestling Championships in the English village of Stacksteads.
Wrestlers donned themselves in fancy dress and battled in a gravy-filled pool to raise money for the local East Lancashire Hospice which supports people with life-limiting illnesses.
Those who dared to take part had to wrestle in the gravy for two minutes and were hosed off by firefighters afterwards.
The event goes back fifteen years and is hosted by The Rose 'N' Bowl pub.