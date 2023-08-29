‘A dream come true’ for Thai world champ Kunlavut

Kunlavut gave Thailand one of its greatest sporting moments on Sunday when he became the first Thai player to be crowned men’s singles world champion.

In a thrilling final in Copenhagen, Kunlavut stormed back after losing the first game to beat Japan’s Kodai Naraoka in the men’s singles final of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships.

Kunlavut arrived in Bangkok on Tuesday at around 6am. He was welcomed by his family, the media, and representatives of the Thai Badminton Association.

“I am overjoyed to be able to win the world championship,” he told reporters.