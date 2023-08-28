Badminton star Kunlavut: the making of a true champion
In the world of badminton, where lightning-quick reflexes, strategic precision, and unyielding determination converge, few stories resonate as powerfully as that of Kunlavut Vitidsarn. At just 22 years old, he has risen through the ranks with the grace of a true champion, and his crowning achievement came in a stunning victory on Sunday at the 2023 World Badminton Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark.
His journey to the top echelons of the sport has been a tale of resilience, hard work, and unwavering dedication. As the World No. 3, his path has been paved with milestones that showcase his undeniable talent. He clinched the men's singles gold medal at the 2021 SEA Games in Vietnam, sending a resounding signal of his potential. But it was his earlier accomplishments that truly set him apart - a feat that remains unmatched by anyone before him. Kunlavut is the first player to have secured three consecutive world junior boys' singles titles between 2017 and 2019.
He claimed his maiden win on the BWF Tour title in Germany, but it was his victory in the 2023 India Open in January, where he beat world No. 1, Viktor Axelsen of Denmark, that sent shockwaves throughout the badminton community.
As the 2023 World Championships approached, Kunlavut had his sights set on a victory that would etch his name in history. Prior to the championship, he honed his attacking game, an investment that would pay dividends in Copenhagen. In the final match against Japan's Kodai Naraoka, a rematch of their 2018 World Junior Championships final, Kunlavut exhibited the full spectrum of his skills. Over the course of three hard-fought games lasting 75 minutes, he relied on his determination, unwavering focus, and persistence to secure victory with a score of 19-21, 21-18, 21-7.
Reflecting on his victory, Kunlavut’s words reflect his humility. “It’s hard to describe my feelings. It’s been my dream since my childhood to win this tournament. I’m so proud to finally do it," he said. His acknowledgement of the challenges he faced, his capacity to manage pressure, and his approach to the game demonstrate the maturity of a seasoned champion.
“I was under pressure today, but when he had the momentum, I tried to find a sense of calm, particularly during the later stages of game two. I took control of the situation and focused my concentration. Playing against Kodai is never an easy task but I had prepared my fitness for challenges like this.”
Kunlavut's victory at the 2023 World Badminton Championships not only marked his personal triumph but also the hopes of a nation. He became the first Thai player to secure the men's singles world championship title, following in the footsteps of Ratchanok Intanon, who achieved the same feat a decade ago in the women’s singles. Coincidently. both players are the products of the Banthongyord Badminton School, proof of the institution's role in nurturing champions.
As the badminton world continues to applaud his victory, Kunlavut remains grounded. Looking ahead to the Asian Games in Hangzhou and the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, he embodies the hope of a nation eager to secure its first Olympic medal in badminton. His focus, determination, and commitment to continuous improvement make him a beacon of inspiration for aspiring athletes around the globe.
Kunlavut will return home on Tuesday to a hero’s welcome from fans all over the country. But he won’t be home for long: his next stop is Guangzhou, where he will compete in next week’s China Open.