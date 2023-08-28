“I was under pressure today, but when he had the momentum, I tried to find a sense of calm, particularly during the later stages of game two. I took control of the situation and focused my concentration. Playing against Kodai is never an easy task but I had prepared my fitness for challenges like this.”

Kunlavut's victory at the 2023 World Badminton Championships not only marked his personal triumph but also the hopes of a nation. He became the first Thai player to secure the men's singles world championship title, following in the footsteps of Ratchanok Intanon, who achieved the same feat a decade ago in the women’s singles. Coincidently. both players are the products of the Banthongyord Badminton School, proof of the institution's role in nurturing champions.

As the badminton world continues to applaud his victory, Kunlavut remains grounded. Looking ahead to the Asian Games in Hangzhou and the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, he embodies the hope of a nation eager to secure its first Olympic medal in badminton. His focus, determination, and commitment to continuous improvement make him a beacon of inspiration for aspiring athletes around the globe.

Kunlavut will return home on Tuesday to a hero’s welcome from fans all over the country. But he won’t be home for long: his next stop is Guangzhou, where he will compete in next week’s China Open.