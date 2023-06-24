Nation Group honours its staff who won medals at Asean Para Games

Thailand’s badminton team won 4 gold and 4 bronze medals at the 12th edition of the biennial multi-sport event for people with disabilities held in Phnom Penh.

Three Nation Group employees contributed to the national team’s achievements. Amnuay Wetwithan won 3 gold medals in the WH 2 class in women’s singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.

Mongkol Boonson won a gold medal in the SL 3 class in men’s singles, and two bronze medals in men’s doubles and men’s team events.

Preecha Somsiri won two bronze medals in the SU 5 class in the men’s team and mixed doubles events.

Nation Group CEO Shine Bunnag presented cash and gifts to the three employees for making the country and the company proud. He praised the athletes’ commitment, perseverance and discipline, which had earned them success in the international sports event.

“Nation Group is ready to support employees in all aspects, as well as provide necessary benefits,” he said, adding that the company would also support athletes who would be competing in the 2023 Asian Para Games to be held in Guangzhou, China from October 22-28. The event also serves as a qualifying round for the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.