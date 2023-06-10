Thai team shines with 126 under its belt at Asean Para Games

Indonesia led the list of winners with 159 golds, claiming the title for three consecutive editions. The third place was held by Vietnam with 66 golds, while the host Cambodia claimed 9 gold medals, ranking eighth out of 11 participating countries.

The closing ceremony of the biennial multi-sports event held after every Southeast Asian Games was held at Phnom Penh’s Morodok Techo National Stadium with Cambodian PM Hun Sen presiding.

After the closing ceremony performances, Hun Sen’s fifth son Hun Many returned the Asean Para Games to the Asean Para Sports Federation representative, who then ceremoniously handed it over to Thailand’s representatives.

Thailand will be hosting the next Asean Para Games in Nakhon Ratchasima in January 2026.

The Thai representatives who took the flag included caretaker Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Sports Authority of Thailand governor Kongsak Yodmanee, and Nakhon Ratchasima deputy governor Charin Thongsuk.

The ceremony wrapped up with a video presentation called “Road of Friendship”, in which Thailand extends an invitation to Asean athletes to participate in the 33rd Southeast Asian Games and the 13th Para Games.

The Thai national team did a better job this year than in 2022 in Indonesia, where they came away with 117 golds, ranking second after the host won 175 gold medals.