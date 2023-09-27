Thailand underscores its talent in taekwondo with a gold medal

With the triumph, Banlung became the first male taekwondo athlete in 13 years to win a gold medal at the Asian Games and the second in history after Chutchawal “Max” Khawlaor won the 2010 competition in Guangzhou, China.

Chutchawal is now a member of Banlung’s training team.

The victorious Thai told a reporter that he is hoping to go further as he has the chance to compete in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

He said that he gave his finest shot in every match and that he tried to follow his coaches' instructions while competing.

“I would like to give this gold medal to myself and Thai fans, my family, the Taekwondo Association of Thailand, and to everyone.”

Thailand currently has two gold medals from taekwondo; the other one coming from taekwondo hero Panipak “Tennis” Wongpattanakit who defeated her Chinese opponent in a controversy-packed final on Monday.

She made a miraculous comeback with just 66 seconds to go.

Thailand has won five gold medals as of the time of publication.