Thai men's sepak takraw team win 7th consecutive gold at Asian Games
Thailand's sepak takraw men's team showcased their domination of the sport, winning the country's eighth gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games.
In a one-sided final at the Jinhua Sports Centre Gymnasium on Friday, the Thai men prevailed against arch-rivals Malaysia.
The Thai gold-winning effort was spearheaded by Siriwat Sakha, Thawisak Thongsai, Pattarapong Yupadee, Rachan Viphan, Pornthep Tinbangbon, and Wichan Temkort.
Thailand defeated the "Yellow Tigers" in two rounds, winning the first one 2-0 (21-15, and 21-14) and the second 2-0 (21-13, and 21-18).
It is a mark of Thai domination that the men's sepak takraw team has won gold in seven successive Asian Games since 1998.
The women's sepak team had overcome South Korea on Thursday to win the gold medal. The victory made the female team six-time champions in Asian Games history and their fourth straight gold in the quadrennial Asian Games.
At the time of publication, Thailand had 20 medals in total, comprising eight gold, three silver, and nine bronze. The gold medals have come from four sports.