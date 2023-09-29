Thai men's sepak takraw team win 7th consecutive gold at Asian Games

In a one-sided final at the Jinhua Sports Centre Gymnasium on Friday, the Thai men prevailed against arch-rivals Malaysia.

The Thai gold-winning effort was spearheaded by Siriwat Sakha, Thawisak Thongsai, Pattarapong Yupadee, Rachan Viphan, Pornthep Tinbangbon, and Wichan Temkort.

Thailand defeated the "Yellow Tigers" in two rounds, winning the first one 2-0 (21-15, and 21-14) and the second 2-0 (21-13, and 21-18).