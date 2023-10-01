Thai women golfers dominate at Asian Games with 2 golds

Arpichaya Yubol made a sensational Games debut, clinching victory in the women's individual competition with a score of 19-under 269 (67-65-69-68) at West Lake International Golf Course.

The silver medal went to India’s Aditi Ashok, two shots behind on 271, while South Korea’s Yoo Hyun-jo won bronze with 272.

Next best for Thailand were Patcharajutar Kongkraphan and Eila Galitsky, fifth and seventh respectively on 12-under 276 and 9-under 279.