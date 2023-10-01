Thai women golfers dominate at Asian Games with 2 golds
Thai women golfers crushed their rivals at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on Sunday, grabbing both gold medals on offer.
Arpichaya Yubol made a sensational Games debut, clinching victory in the women's individual competition with a score of 19-under 269 (67-65-69-68) at West Lake International Golf Course.
The silver medal went to India’s Aditi Ashok, two shots behind on 271, while South Korea’s Yoo Hyun-jo won bronze with 272.
Next best for Thailand were Patcharajutar Kongkraphan and Eila Galitsky, fifth and seventh respectively on 12-under 276 and 9-under 279.
The Thai trio’s combined score of 34-under 542 also earned them the gold medal in the team event. Silver went to South Korea on 28-under 548 while host country China bagged the bronze with 24-under 552.
"I am so happy. And I was able to bring pride to Thai people with two more gold medals," Arpichaya, 21, told reporters after the tournament. "This is my first Asian Games and getting my hands on a gold medal makes me proud of myself."