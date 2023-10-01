Thai sprinter Puripol breaks his record again at the 19th Asian Games

Puripol was born in Surin province on January 13, 2006, and has been sprinting since he was eight years old.

He finished a 100-metre sprint in the Thailand National Games at 10.19 seconds, breaking Thailand's record set by Rienchai Sihawong at 10.23 seconds during the 13th Asian Games in Thailand in 1998.

He also finished the 200-metre race in 20.58 seconds, breaking Rienchai's record of 20.69 seconds during the 20th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Brunei in 1999.