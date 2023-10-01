Thai sprinter Puripol breaks his record again at the 19th Asian Games
After breaking his own record in the 100-metre sprint at his debut in the 47th Thailand National Games in Sisaket last year, Thai sprinter Puripol “Biew” Boonson, 17, picked up a silver medal at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on September 30.
Puripol finished the sprint in 10.02 seconds.
Chinese sprinter Xie Zhenye won the gold medal at 9.97 seconds, while Malaysian sprinter Azeem Fahmi took the bronze at 10.11 seconds.
Puripol was born in Surin province on January 13, 2006, and has been sprinting since he was eight years old.
He finished a 100-metre sprint in the Thailand National Games at 10.19 seconds, breaking Thailand's record set by Rienchai Sihawong at 10.23 seconds during the 13th Asian Games in Thailand in 1998.
He also finished the 200-metre race in 20.58 seconds, breaking Rienchai's record of 20.69 seconds during the 20th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Brunei in 1999.
Puripol began his journey as the Thai national sprinter in the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam last year, winning three gold medals in the 100-metre, 200-metre and four-member relay races.
He also participated in the 100-metre running during the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia. He won the competition in 10.09 seconds, breaking his record set at the Thailand National Games.