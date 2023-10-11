Thai taekwondo star Panipak claims 50th career title at World Grand Prix Championship

In the final round of the women’s under-49kg, Panipak overpowered China’s Qing Guo, her long-time rival, 3-0 and 8-3.

The 26-year-old native of Surat Thani province, had recently beaten Guo 2-1 in the final of the Hangzhou Asiad to defend her Asian Games title.

Before entering the final at Taiyuan 2023, Panipak had beaten Kazakhstan’s Rita Bakisheva 8-1 and 10-0, then Ela Aydin from Germany 9-0 and 6-2, before outwitting South Korea’s Mi-reu Kang 16-5 and 8-3 in the semi-final.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s Kamonchanok Seeken, who competed in the same category as Panipak, fell in the round of 16, while Sirawit Mahamad lost in the round of 32 in the men’s under-58kg.