5th Junior Asian Tour: Young Golfers, Ready for Kabinburi
The 2023 Junior Asian Tour's fifth edition is set to kick off from October 27 to 29 at the Kabinburi Sports Club in Prachinburi, Thailand.
This event at Kabinburi is the fifth out of six stops in the Junior Asian Tour's 2023 series, offering aspiring young golfers opportunities to compete in both local and international professional events while also providing coveted wildcard entry chances. Participants stand to gain valuable World Amateur Golf Rankings and Junior Golf Scoreboard points.
The 5th JAT circuit opens doors for players to engage in international standard tournaments, accumulating points that could pave the way for their selection in various international junior and professional events. These include the LPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour, Asian Tour TrustGolf Tour, and other prestigious events in Thailand.
Non-JAT members have the opportunity to compete in a qualifying round scheduled for October 26 at Kabinburi Sports Club. However, only the top 30 players will secure their slots for the main tournament rounds, which take place from Friday through Sunday.
The Junior Asian Tour caters to six categories for both boys and girls, divided into C classes (ages 10-12), B classes (ages 13-14), and A classes (ages 15-18). The competition is held in a three-day stroke-play format, spanning 52 holes for A and B classes and 36 holes for C classes. Each JAT circuit will award World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) and Junior Golf Scoreboard points to participating players.
For updates on the tournament, fans can follow the Junior Asian Tour Fanpage. Additionally, live streaming coverage will be available on TrustGolf's Facebook page and the Junior Asian Tour's Facebook page from 9am to 2pm during the competition days.