5th Junior Asian Tour: Young Golfers, Ready for Kabinburi

This event at Kabinburi is the fifth out of six stops in the Junior Asian Tour's 2023 series, offering aspiring young golfers opportunities to compete in both local and international professional events while also providing coveted wildcard entry chances. Participants stand to gain valuable World Amateur Golf Rankings and Junior Golf Scoreboard points.

The 5th JAT circuit opens doors for players to engage in international standard tournaments, accumulating points that could pave the way for their selection in various international junior and professional events. These include the LPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour, Asian Tour TrustGolf Tour, and other prestigious events in Thailand.

Non-JAT members have the opportunity to compete in a qualifying round scheduled for October 26 at Kabinburi Sports Club. However, only the top 30 players will secure their slots for the main tournament rounds, which take place from Friday through Sunday.