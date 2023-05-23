Last call for tourists to see the unique Thailand Grand Canyon

Situated at Ban Pho Sai district in Ubon Ratchathani province in Thailand's northeastern region, "Sam Phan Bok" is the largest sandstone reef along the Mekong River.

The destination has become famous for its standout geological feature -- hundreds of strangely shaped holes caused by erosion of the river water over time.

The unique feature of the area, the thousands of holes, are not visible during the rainy season as they become receptacles for the rain water.