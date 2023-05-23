Last call for tourists to see the unique Thailand Grand Canyon
Tourists have only a few more days available to explore the weird and unique wonders of the Thailand Grand Canyon, known locally as "Sam Phan Bok", before the rains arrive.
Situated at Ban Pho Sai district in Ubon Ratchathani province in Thailand's northeastern region, "Sam Phan Bok" is the largest sandstone reef along the Mekong River.
The destination has become famous for its standout geological feature -- hundreds of strangely shaped holes caused by erosion of the river water over time.
The unique feature of the area, the thousands of holes, are not visible during the rainy season as they become receptacles for the rain water.
The majestic location has prompted some travellers to name the place after the renowned Grand Canyon valley in the US.
The local name of the place is derived from Thai and Laotian languages. ‘Sam Phan’ means three thousand in Thai, while ‘Bok’ in Laotian means holes.
The best time to visit Sam Phan Bok is between December and May, when there is little rain, as the holes can be seen clearly.
Sunrise and sunset are prime times to visit, especially for photographers, as the light shimmers exquisitely against the layered stone surfaces.
The destination also encompasses several natural features like the “Mickey Mouse hole”, a rock whose shape looks like a dog’s head, and Hat Chom Dao (star-gazing beach).
There are guides to explain interesting stories behind each unique point.
Besides the canyon, visitors could enjoy other activities at nearby places like cruising in the Mekong River, the scenery at Wat Jai cliff, and shopping for local products at local stores.
Sam Phan Bok is a two-hour drive from Muang district of Ubon Ratchathani province.