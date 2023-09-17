Coffee shop couple know a latte about brewing romance

"I saw her for the first time during an open class. Later, I met her many times in various exams, so we became quite close," Dilxat recalls.

"I admire her because she's very kindhearted."

The two often met to study and have dinner together. In 2018, Abdulla returned to Tanzania for an internship, and being apart made them realize how much they wanted to stay with each other.

She came back to Fuzhou, and they started dating and got married on May 20, 2020, a date that sounds similar to "I love you" in Chinese.

Abdulla decided to accompany her husband to his hometown of Kashgar last year.

"I like Kashgar very much. People here are very nice and they help us with any problems we have," says the wife.

"Kashgar has deserts and so many snowy mountains. It is so beautiful."

Shortly after, they had a baby, and a plan for the future — to open a cafe.

"Making coffee is her dream, and she's quite adept at the craft. I have also learned many skills under her tutelage," says Dilxat.

"We opened the cafe to offer our customers a brand-new coffee experience."

Starting a business is never easy. For the couple, buying the right amount of African coffee beans was a headache.

"Having too many beans in the stock room runs the risk of them spoiling, while having too few means that they will run out quickly. But we have figured out an optimal amount after months of trial and error," says Abdulla.

"Making coffee is a very enjoyable thing for me."