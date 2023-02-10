Agoda uses ChatGPT to serenade Valentine's Day hotspots
Tokyo, Bangkok, and Singapore are this year's most popular Valentine's Day getaways in Asia, global digital travel platform Agoda revealed. The three Asian capitals are the most searched cities by couples celebrating on February 14th this year.
To pay homage to these and other romantic hotspots in the top 14 searched destinations, Agoda commissioned AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT to compose unique poems.
Being the hot new thing, the recently introduced chatbot ChatGPT already has millions falling in love with its capabilities.
When asked by Agoda to channel its inner artificial intelligence-Shakespeare the chatbot composed lines like 'From Pad Thai to Tom Yum Goong, Bangkok's food is a taste that lingers on' (Bangkok, Thailand), 'With every visit, I'm captured whole, in this gem of India, I find my goal' (Goa, India), and 'Mount Fuji in the distance, a sight to behold. Tokyo, a city that never gets old' (Tokyo, Japan).
Using ChatGPT to compose poetry may be a gimmick, but the artificial intelligence technology powering the chatbot is beyond promising, said Omri Morgenshtern, Chief Executive Officer of Agoda: "We're all about hassle-free travel at Agoda and a technological leap like this has a lot of potentials to further enhance the booking experience on digital travel platforms. We'll be paying close attention as Agoda is already among the frontrunners exploring how technology can be applied in a practical way to help make travel more accessible to all."
Lovebirds in the Asia Pacific are opting to spend time together in energetic cosmopolitan cities this Valentine's Day, with eight of the top ten destinations being city-based trips. Other destinations where cupid's arrow meets its target include beach destinations like Bali, Goa, Da Nang and Dubai. For each destination, Agoda asked ChatGPT to pay tribute in the form of a poem, which has then in some cases been translated by the chatbot to the destination's local language.
