Agoda uses ChatGPT to serenade Valentine's Day hotspots

Using ChatGPT to compose poetry may be a gimmick, but the artificial intelligence technology powering the chatbot is beyond promising, said Omri Morgenshtern, Chief Executive Officer of Agoda: "We're all about hassle-free travel at Agoda and a technological leap like this has a lot of potentials to further enhance the booking experience on digital travel platforms. We'll be paying close attention as Agoda is already among the frontrunners exploring how technology can be applied in a practical way to help make travel more accessible to all."

Lovebirds in the Asia Pacific are opting to spend time together in energetic cosmopolitan cities this Valentine's Day, with eight of the top ten destinations being city-based trips. Other destinations where cupid's arrow meets its target include beach destinations like Bali, Goa, Da Nang and Dubai. For each destination, Agoda asked ChatGPT to pay tribute in the form of a poem, which has then in some cases been translated by the chatbot to the destination's local language.

