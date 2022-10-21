Solving The Energy Challenge facing Thailand and region

Since then, the volatility of energy markets around the round world caused by the war in Ukraine and the pandemic have seen many countries forced to stray from climate change plans to keep the lights on.

It is a good time to bring our focus back to basics and the need to deliver an energy transition that also meets the unique energy security needs in Asia.

Achieving both takes good public policy, access to secure resources and capital availability to invest in low or zero-carbon infrastructure. These issues are at the root of our shared trilemma – balancing energy security, affordability and sustainability to meet low carbon commitments under the Paris Climate Agreement.

The scale of the energy challenge is larger in Asia than in other parts of the world. Countries in Asia need to continue to fuel their economic growth to continue the transformation of the lives of millions of people. At the same time, Asia will decarbonise a regional energy system that relies on fossil fuels for 85% of its energy needs today.