365 days and eight years of Russia`s military aggression against Ukraine

What rules of international law has Russia violated?

"The word is always the basis of the law. This is always the basis of the contract. Conventions, statutes, declarations and, of course, memoranda. Only during Russia's war against Ukraine, which has been going on, let me remind you, not since February 24, but since 2014, Russia has violated about four hundred different international treaties, to which states are parties," said the President of Ukraine.

While you are reading this article, Russia continues to violate treaties, in particular:

1. UN Charter;

2. UN Convention on Combating the Financing of Terrorism;

3. UN Convention on the Prevention of the Crime of Genocide and its Punishment;

4. corpus of conventions regulating the laws and customs of war;

5. International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance;

6. Convention on the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict;

7. UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination;

8. UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and others.

Russian troops systematically violate the norms of international humanitarian law and international human rights law in Ukraine: deliberate and indiscriminate attacks on civilians; their use as hostages and human shields; execution and rapes; forceful conscription and kidnapping; attacks on medical personnel and facilities; use of banned weapons. Russian soldiers have completely destroyed or partially damaged nearly 800 cultural objects in Ukraine. The Ukrainian authorities are actively working, in particular with UNESCO, to protect cultural facilities during the winter season.

How can I contribute to peace?

It must be recognized that Russia is conducting a full-scale military campaign against Ukraine with the support of its allies. The goal is to capture the territory and kill entire Ukrainian and foreign populations. This opinion is confirmed by the mass graves of tortured Ukrainian civilians, which were discovered after the liberation of 4 regions in Ukraine from the Russian army. Ukraine will resist and defeat terror, it's only a matter of time. Ukrainian and Thai cultures are close, every man, if necessary, selflessly protects his wife and children, his home and his dignity. It is important to counter the news from Russia. Every person who has access to the Internet and a smartphone can easily spread the truth about the events in Ukraine, for which a special website https://war.ukraine.ua/th/russia-war-crimes/ was created and, if possible, help with humanitarian support. Ukraine urges every state to consider joining a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine as the only viable way to bring Russian military and political leadership to account.

Dmytro Deineko, Doctoral Researcher in International Law (Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv).