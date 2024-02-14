Clear and present danger! Why the endgame is so ugly

Of course, no one wants to see an outrageous incident like the one committed by activist Tantawan “Tawan” Tuatulanon in allegedly attempting to interrupt a royal motorcade, but when one happens, there is surely no need to exacerbate the situation by allowing a follow-up incident linked to this delicate matter to occur just metres away from The Royal Thai Police Headquarters.

That's why it's important to pinpoint the measures asserted by the police chief. If, as indicated, some aspects of royal protection are secret, then there is no need to disclose them.

However, once it has been ascertained that there was no negligence or defects in the procedures, and an arrest is necessary, it should be made right at the outset. That way, problems of harming either people or property may not follow.

I have had the opportunity to attend seminars conducted by both the UK military and the UK police academies in responding to major incidents. They require decisiveness in preventing danger to guard important people and the public without hesitation. No compromise is allowed.

While talking and negotiating is always possible, there is always a risk that taking action will be witnessed by passersby, some of whom will record pictures or videos on their cell phones. This could be a shield for those who honestly carry out their duties.