Thaicom brings Earth Observation Technology to Track Tree Growth
Thaicom Public Company Limited, led by Chief Executive Officer Patompob Suwansiri and the management team, collaborated in the "Forest with Fingers Project" with Singha Estate Public Company Limited and Siam Kubota Corporation Co., Ltd.
The project aims to reduce carbon emissions and rebuild over 1 million square meters (625 rai) of forest in Chiang Rai.
Thaicom provides Earth Observation (EO) technology to monitor tree growth and calculate carbon absorption by utilizing geospatial data from various sources, such as satellite images, integrated with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), with the project's goal of absorbing 4,000 tons of carbon within 10 years.
Thaicom firmly believes that Earth Observation can help the global warming problem caused by carbon emissions and contribute expertise in space technology to the development of a carbon management platform that will lead Thai society to carbon neutrality in the future.