Thaicom brings Earth Observation Technology to Track Tree Growth

The project aims to reduce carbon emissions and rebuild over 1 million square meters (625 rai) of forest in Chiang Rai.

Thaicom provides Earth Observation (EO) technology to monitor tree growth and calculate carbon absorption by utilizing geospatial data from various sources, such as satellite images, integrated with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), with the project's goal of absorbing 4,000 tons of carbon within 10 years.