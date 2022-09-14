Foreign countries eye tendency of Thai and Asian pulp and paper industries
This happened after European manufacturers have been facing the effects of Russia – Ukraine War causing material shortages, while the Federation of ASEAN Pulp and Paper Industries (FAPPI) and members are very pleased with Thailand for organizing the great Tissue & Paper Bangkok 2022.
Tissue & Paper Bangkok 2022 has vigorously been kicked-start as the world's leading manufacturers in the paper, pulp, packaging, tissue and sequential product industries come together to join this event.
It has been revealed that the tendency of Thailand and Asian Paper Industries has gotten great potential for both user and manufacturer sides with the continuous growth and expansion after European manufacturers have been facing the material shortage problem deriving from Russia – Ukraine War.
Additionally, the Chairman of the Federation of ASEAN Pulp and Paper Industries (FAPPI) was very pleased with Thailand for organizing the great Tissue & Paper Bangkok 2022 for the first time ever and advised all stakeholders in the paper industry and interested people not to miss this event.
Kyaw Min, Chairman, Federation of ASEAN Pulp and Paper Industries (FAPPI) said about the tendency of the world's pulp and paper industries that they have been expanding and growing in every region, especially in the Asia Pacific Group; considered the top of the world following North America for the time being.
Since now European manufacturers have been facing the problems of the pulp material shortage and pricy material deriving from Russia – Ukraine War, this causes many manufacturers to import pulp materials from Asia in greater numbers, which drives the region's paper and pulp industries to very well expand and gain more recognition in the regional and world-class levels.
Therefore, the arrangement of Tissue & Paper Bangkok 2022 is considered very important for the pulp and paper industry of both Asean and the World's paper industry. This could be proved when manufacturers from the top leading companies in every sector of pulp and paper industries come together to join the exhibition and attend this event.
Even though this is the first time ever event arranged in Thailand, it gains very well success, FAPPI has given its full support for this event, while the significant general meeting of its members shall be arranged in this event as well. This would be a great opportunity for entrepreneurs and interested people in the paper industry to attend this Tissue & Paper Bangkok 2022.
Wachara Chinsettawong, President, The Thai Pulp and Paper Industries Association (TPPIA) said about the role of Thai pulp and paper industries that Thailand is considered to have a high capacity for this industry because there are a few countries in the world that have the capacity for comprehensive manufacturing from the upstream to downstream, starting from the forestation for material supply, pulp and paper manufacturing, paper, and paper sequential product manufacturing.
The arrangement of Tissue & Paper Bangkok 2022 would be a key mechanism to support and promote Thai pulp and paper industries on the world stage and a good opportunity to show the capacity of Thai entrepreneurs for being ready not only to take the role in the country's major foundation industries but also to take part to support and promote the growth of other industries in regional and world-class levels.
In addition to the support and collaboration for this event, TPPIA shall set up a booth in the event to demonstrate the capacity of Thai pulp and paper industries and the readiness of Thai entrepreneurs as well as showcase TPPIA members' products. Besides, TPPIA shall join the significant seminar of Chief Executive Officers in paper and pulp industries as "Senior Management Symposium" and "Technical Seminar" by the experts from foreign countries, which shall be open for interested people to attend as well.
In addition to the event itinerary, Patrapee Chinachoti Co-Chairman, Informa Markets – Thailand said that Tissue & Paper Bangkok 2022 is organized to combine 2 major events together as 'Asian Paper' and 'Tissue World Bangkok', which have been long organised in Europe, Asia and America.
The objective of this event is to focus on building up a strong future and sustainable growth for paper and pulp industries and other related industries in ASIA Pacific, while this event shall be set as a hub for manufacturers, suppliers and entrepreneurs in pulp and paper industries to meet, exchange knowledge and set up the tabletop session both in the event venue and via B2B business platform in order to create business opportunity and link up every sector of pulp and paper industries together.
The exhibitions in this event, aims to showcase, support, promote, and inspire in term of machinery technology innovation and state of art process, meet and exchange knowledge with the world's entrepreneurs, and follow up the trend of pulp and paper industries in the future, as well as create the business operation with sustainable and eco-friendly growth together.
Tissue & Paper Bangkok 2022 shall be held between the 14th – 16th of September 2022 at Hall 3, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.