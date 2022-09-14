Foreign countries eye tendency of Thai and Asian pulp and paper industries

The arrangement of Tissue & Paper Bangkok 2022 would be a key mechanism to support and promote Thai pulp and paper industries on the world stage and a good opportunity to show the capacity of Thai entrepreneurs for being ready not only to take the role in the country's major foundation industries but also to take part to support and promote the growth of other industries in regional and world-class levels.

In addition to the support and collaboration for this event, TPPIA shall set up a booth in the event to demonstrate the capacity of Thai pulp and paper industries and the readiness of Thai entrepreneurs as well as showcase TPPIA members' products. Besides, TPPIA shall join the significant seminar of Chief Executive Officers in paper and pulp industries as "Senior Management Symposium" and "Technical Seminar" by the experts from foreign countries, which shall be open for interested people to attend as well.

In addition to the event itinerary, Patrapee Chinachoti Co-Chairman, Informa Markets – Thailand said that Tissue & Paper Bangkok 2022 is organized to combine 2 major events together as 'Asian Paper' and 'Tissue World Bangkok', which have been long organised in Europe, Asia and America.

The objective of this event is to focus on building up a strong future and sustainable growth for paper and pulp industries and other related industries in ASIA Pacific, while this event shall be set as a hub for manufacturers, suppliers and entrepreneurs in pulp and paper industries to meet, exchange knowledge and set up the tabletop session both in the event venue and via B2B business platform in order to create business opportunity and link up every sector of pulp and paper industries together.

The exhibitions in this event, aims to showcase, support, promote, and inspire in term of machinery technology innovation and state of art process, meet and exchange knowledge with the world's entrepreneurs, and follow up the trend of pulp and paper industries in the future, as well as create the business operation with sustainable and eco-friendly growth together.

Tissue & Paper Bangkok 2022 shall be held between the 14th – 16th of September 2022 at Hall 3, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.



