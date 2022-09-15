World's first Columbia Pictures theme park opens In Thailand in October
Sony Pictures Entertainment and Amazon Falls have confirmed the October 12nd 2022, opening -to the public- of the world's first fully-branded Columbia Pictures movie theme park, Columbia Pictures Aquaverse.
"We are delighted to be teaming up with Liakat Dhanji and Amazon Falls on launching Sony Pictures' first theme and water park and are inspired by his vision of creating an immersive entertainment destination for Thailand ", said Jeffrey Godsick, Executive Vice President of Global Partnership, Brand Management and Head of Location Based Entertainment, Sony Pictures Entertainment.
Columbia Pictures' Aquaverse is the next step in Sony Pictures' larger global strategy to grow and expand location-based entertainment by utilizing its globally known film and TV brands. They are creating opportunities for all audiences around the world to immerse themselves deeper into our stories through water parks, touring exhibitions, and theme park attractions.
"Sony Pictures' breadth of global content, technology and talent leadership will be invaluable in creating a fully immersive experience that will bring curiosity and wonder to a global audience. The launch of Columbia Pictures' Aquaverse represents a first step in what we envision to be a broader collaboration that will pioneer the future of an integrated entertainment destination as part of the EEC's smart city, " said Liakat Dhanji, CEO and Chairman of Amazon Falls Co. Ltd., owners and operators of Columbia Pictures' Aquaverse.
Alongside unique rides and attractions, They look forward to forging new partnerships with top accommodation, technology, retail and F&B partners as we curate an unmatched lifestyle experience that will resonate with all our visitors".
"We are proud to welcome and commit to giving our full support to Sony Pictures Entertainment and Amazon Falls Company Ltd. in Columbia Pictures' Aquaverse which is poised to set new standards for immersive entertainment in the EEC, Thailand. The project is going to play a key role in reshaping the growth dynamism in the EEC," said Kanit Sangsubhan, Special Advisor on Strategic Development, Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).
The theme park will be a key component in our EEC Smart City development plan, and EEC will provide full support, including 5G services and other infrastructure, digital technology, transit links, and partnership with clean energy and investment promotion package to ensure the success of the project and help create a long-term sustainable development in the EEC
The theme park is located 20 minutes South of Pattaya in the Bangsaray area home to 5-star beach resorts, seafood restaurants and tourist attractions.
Extensive and fresh design and theming with new rides and attractions will bring to life characters from some of the biggest and most beloved movies, including Ghostbusters, Jumanji, Bad Boys, Zombieland, The Emoji Movie, Surfs Up and Hotel Transylvania. New attractions will continue to open in the future.
With offerings for visitors of all ages, the park features themed and immersive zones with a range of both water and land-based attractions in addition to an exciting program of live shows, immersive entertainment, interactive props, unique sets, themed restaurants, as well as speciality merchandise and retail locations.
The Mega Wave Pool will host music events, movie screenings and live shows on the main stage featuring giant LED screens and concert-grade Dolby DTS surround sound.
Guests will be transported beyond the big screen and into the worlds of their favourite films, experiencing epic adventures alongside their favourite characters.
Monsters from Hotel Transylvania are ready to greet their human guests at the Hotel Transylvania Zone featuring the largest water play structure in Southeast Asia.
Ghostbusters Proton Stream offers guests an exhilarating journey in the world's first water dome attraction. The opening of the Bad Boys Race Club marks the first non-water-based ride, of which there will be many more to come.