World's first Columbia Pictures theme park opens In Thailand in October

"We are delighted to be teaming up with Liakat Dhanji and Amazon Falls on launching Sony Pictures' first theme and water park and are inspired by his vision of creating an immersive entertainment destination for Thailand ", said Jeffrey Godsick, Executive Vice President of Global Partnership, Brand Management and Head of Location Based Entertainment, Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Columbia Pictures' Aquaverse is the next step in Sony Pictures' larger global strategy to grow and expand location-based entertainment by utilizing its globally known film and TV brands. They are creating opportunities for all audiences around the world to immerse themselves deeper into our stories through water parks, touring exhibitions, and theme park attractions.

"Sony Pictures' breadth of global content, technology and talent leadership will be invaluable in creating a fully immersive experience that will bring curiosity and wonder to a global audience. The launch of Columbia Pictures' Aquaverse represents a first step in what we envision to be a broader collaboration that will pioneer the future of an integrated entertainment destination as part of the EEC's smart city, " said Liakat Dhanji, CEO and Chairman of Amazon Falls Co. Ltd., owners and operators of Columbia Pictures' Aquaverse.

Alongside unique rides and attractions, They look forward to forging new partnerships with top accommodation, technology, retail and F&B partners as we curate an unmatched lifestyle experience that will resonate with all our visitors".