Thailand's actress joins Usaid, Wildaid, and DNP to end demand for ivory

The campaign enlists Cindy Sirinya Bishop, Thai actress and model, and Master Tossaporn Sritula, Thai Astrology and Feng Shui Expert as campaign ambassadors to deliver the message that ivory belongs to elephants, dissuading consumers from future ivory purchases. The campaign also features two 32-second videos starring the ambassadors.



The campaign, called 'Only elephants wear ivory best', builds upon USAID's Wildlife Asia's first 'Beautiful without ivory campaign' in 2020 that reached and engaged those who desire to buy or use ivory jewellery and accessories because of its perceived beauty.

"I have always said no to wearing fur or modelling jewellery made from ivory and exotic animal parts. I believe such products are most beautiful and have the most value on the animal itself. I hope that with this campaign, I can pass on the same message to the viewers and in my own small way, help reduce the demand for elephant ivory," said Cindy Sirinya Bishop.



According to a Usaid 2020 survey, the 'Beautiful without ivory' campaign helped decrease Thai consumers' intention to purchase ivory products by 50 per cent and the social acceptability of buying and using ivory products by 50 per cent compared to a similar Usaid survey in 2018. The perception that 'ivory is beautiful' decreased from 67% in 2018 to nearly 48% in 2020.