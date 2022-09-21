Ministry of Tourism drives Thai tourism to stimulate new phase economy

Manu Leopairote, Chairman, Informa Markets – Thailand; the organizer said that Food & Hospitality Thailand 2022 has been further extended from Food & Hotel Thailand which had been continually organized for over 27 years, therefore, organizing this event once again after the Covid-19 pandemic is considered so important.

Food & Hospitality Thailand 2022 this year shall cover every group of tourism and service industries including hotels, restaurants, coffee shops, spas, retailing businesses, banquet businesses, hospitals, etc., while some novelties shall be initiated including the new event venue at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) with 10,000 SQM of exhibition space, 2 new zones added in the event as Coffee & Bakery Thailand and Restaurant & Bar Thailand, as well as various activities added including seminars, workshops, and contests that shall help to develop the capabilities of entrepreneurs, personnel and interested people.

In addition to the product exhibition, there are over 300 exhibitors including Thai and international manufacturing, importing, and distributing companies and 5 international pavilions including Italy, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Poland showcasing a variety of goods, products, premium materials, appliances, tools, solutions, innovation, and technology for tourism, hotel, restaurant, and service businesses. It is expected to circulate no less than 100 million baht of revenue throughout the four-day event.

Rather than being considered a great event arrangement with a variety of activities, the event organizer had discussed and asked for collaboration from exhibitors to promote Food & Hospitality Thailand 2022 as an environmental-friendly event with absolute sustainability and worthwhile resource-consuming. This approach includes shortening the height of exhibition booths, using recycled materials, designing booth compositions for further use, using biodegradable devices and containers, selecting food and materials used in contests and product exhibitions to cook food by the Thai Chefs Association (TCA) and distributing to the needed charitable organizations, de-composing the incurred wastes inside the event with the correct way, etc. All these collaborations are aimed to create a model for future event arrangements in Thailand.

Food & Hospitality Thailand 2022 shall be held between September 21 – 24, 2022 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), Hall 1 – 2, G Floor.

Public Relations Unit for the Food & Hospitality Thailand 2022 event