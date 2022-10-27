Terry Smagh to lead Infor’s cloud business in Asia Pacific and Japan

Based in Singapore, Smagh will be responsible for growing Infor’s business and driving customer success across key markets in the region, including Australia and New Zealand, Greater China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Korea.

“Businesses today have moved past the point of merely navigating economic recovery and uncertainty. Instead, they are doubling down and investing aggressively in building the competencies, technologies and skillsets that will truly position them to thrive in a new era of business, and fast. Cloud will continue to play a crucial role in that,” said Smagh.

“Terry is a seasoned expert in the Asia Pacific enterprise software market and comes armed with over 20 years of international experience in driving exponential revenue and market growth,” said Wolfgang Kobek, executive vice president and general manager for international business at Infor.

Smagh brings deep industry expertise in SaaS and data analytics to his role at Infor and has a proven track record in helping customers transform and grow their businesses across the region. He joins Infor following senior leadership roles at BlackLine, IBM, and Qlik, where he played an instrumental role in driving revenue growth opportunities and profitability.