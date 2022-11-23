KFC Bucket aims to stand out in crowd of festive gift baskets
This festive season, KFC Thailand aims to steal the spotlight by transforming its festive bucket into the “most sought after festive bucket”.
Gifting during the festive season in Thailand is always an epic battlefield of festive hampers and gift baskets! Gift baskets have been symbolic of good wishes and offerings for Thais for ages. Workplaces, households, government institutions are flooded with gift baskets every year with most of its contents unwanted and discarded.
The KFC Bucket is one of the most iconic brand assets in Thailand. What does it have to do with gifting? "Nothing...just yet! If we cannot beat Thai people's obsession with gifting baskets, why not join them?" says KFC.
Partnering with Wunderman Thompson Thailand, newly appointed creative agency, KFC Thailand created a limited-edition KFC Bucket Basket, locally sourced and created by local craftsmen, with the basket perfectly fitting the famous KFC bucket inside.
"Taking a global icon like the KFC bucket and infusing it with the locally famous gift basket depicts the richness and beauty of our country's culture and is a very special project," said Chief Marketing Officer Suhayl Limbada at KFC Thailand, "As people return back to celebrating special moments with their loved ones, to be able to incorporate our iconic KFC Bucket as a gift in such a unique way is a perfect ode to our excitement at the prospect of a festive season that is full of cheer and Finger Lickin' Good moments."
Park Wannasiri, Chief Creative Officer of Wunderman Thompson Thailand adds: "KFC is a leader that always wants to stay connected and culturally relevant. We are always looking for the opportunity to infuse our brand into the culture in the most distinctive way, not just driving sales but also building the brand. Although KFC is not always associated with end of year gifting, , "Basket the bucket" changes everything. By turning our iconic bucket into a gift basket, a symbol of Thai gifting season, we directly put ourselves into the centre of attention this festive season."