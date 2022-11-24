State agency and DTAC join hands to rehabilitate youths

The youths will be able to learn digital skills and develop a positive attitude towards digital technology via an e-Learning platform and on-site workshops. In addition, dtac Net for Living, together with Thailand Professional Qualification Institute (TPQI), has launched “dtac Net for Living course” on an online platform. Youths who are trained in this course will obtain an educational equivalency certificate to continue their studies further and pursue career opportunities.

Rehabilitation to Social Reintegration

According to the DJOP, in the fiscal year 2022, there were 12,202 cases involving Gen Z children and youths, with approximately 3,000 being rehabilitated in juvenile detention centres and training centres nationwide.

Pol. Lt. Col. Wannapong Kotcharag, Director-General of the Department of Juvenile Observation and Protection (DJOP), said, "The DJOP provides rehabilitation in both physical and psychological aspects, as well as offering education and upskilling sessions conducted by teachers and experts. These skills and education can be applied in real life when they return to society.”

In juvenile detention centres, three types of education are provided for the children and youths: (1) non-formal and informal education, (2) formal education, and (3) alternative education courses to support youths in completing compulsory education (Grade 9). Vocational training is also provided. Certificates of completion are provided for graduates, so they will be able to return to society afterwards. Each year, around 1,557 youths completed their compulsory education and 2,237 completed short vocational training.