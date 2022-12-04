Great Wall Motor Sponsors HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2022

Elliot Zhang, President of Great Wall Motor ASEAN, said: "It is a terrific opportunity for Thailand to host one of the most prestigious badminton tournaments such as the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2022 which will bring over 60 top-ranked badminton players from around the globe to Thailand. GWM is thrilled and honoured to partake in developing and promoting Thailand and the world's badminton – the sport that always brings joy to Thai fans. Sponsoring this global competition reaffirms our position as a global automotive brand that focuses on further improving this borderless sports industry."

Join GWM in cheering for top Thai badminton players - Ratchanok Intanon, Busanan Ongbumrungphan, Jongkolphan Kititharakul, Rawinda Prajongjai, Nuntakarn Aamsaard, Benyapha Aamsaard, Dechaphon Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai - who will be competing for competition.

GWM also offers special activities for Thai badminton fans at all GWM partner stores, including online activities to win prizes such as free tickets, GWM points and many more.

In addition, consumers who participate in activities held at Great Wall Motor booth activities at the 39th Motor Expo 2022 and on GWM application will have a chance to win a ticket to watch the final match (limited number at 75 VIP passes & privilege tickets).

For more details, please visit GWM Thailand Facebook and GWM application from 1-11 December 2022.